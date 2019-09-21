|
Ernest was born on September 23, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd. Henrico, VA 23229.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 21, 2019