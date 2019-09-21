Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Frank Wagner Jr.


09/23/1945 - 09/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Frank Wagner Jr. Obituary
Ernest was born on September 23, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd. Henrico, VA 23229.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now