Ernest passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Ernest was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Ernest proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was an honored Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte.10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 7, 2019