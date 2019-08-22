"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Ernestine L. (Ernie) Keiser

Ernestine L. (Ernie) Keiser Obituary
Ernestine passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Friends may visit from 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Monday, August 26. Ernie's funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, August 27 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. Interment to follow at the Wilson Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Beach Community Grange Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2934 Chesterfield, VA 23838 or to the National Grange Foundation Youth Leadership Fund, 1616 H St. NW, Suite 1100, Washington DC 20006.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Aug. 22, 2019
