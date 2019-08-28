|
Ernestine was born on November 3, 1942 and passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Ernestine Marlow, 76, of Sandston passed away August 25, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30 at Affinity Funeral Service, Mechanicsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, August 31 at Elohim Christian Outreach Center. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 28, 2019