Ervin Mueller Obituary
Ervin passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Ervin was a resident of Montpelier, Virginia at the time of passing.

A graduate of Midlothian High School and the University of Richmond, Erv also spent time at the University of Texas where he met Judie.

Let us know what you see up there Dad! The family will receive friends from 3 to 5p.m. on Saturday, Jun 1,2019 at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8500 Staples Mill Rd. Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the National Audubon Society at www. action.audubon.org or the at The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231 The 's mission is to reduce disability and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 18, 2019
Download Now