|
|
Estelle passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Estelle was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th St., on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Charlottesville, Va. Friday, April 19, 2019 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Saturday, April 20, 2019 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Baptist Church 1127 N. 28th St Richmond, VA 23223 Saturday, April 20, 2019 Oakwood Cemetery 727-849 1st St. South Charlottesville, VA 22902 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Confirm.
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019