Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Colebank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Louise Crowe Colebank


03/27/1927 - 08/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esther Louise Crowe Colebank Obituary
Esther was born on March 27, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

She was raised in Richmond and attended Thomas Jefferson High School.

The family gives a special thank you to niece, Janet Vaden (Woody) for the love, care and attention she gave her aunt. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, Va. 23701 with interment to follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now