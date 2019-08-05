|
|
Esther was born on March 27, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
She was raised in Richmond and attended Thomas Jefferson High School.
The family gives a special thank you to niece, Janet Vaden (Woody) for the love, care and attention she gave her aunt. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, Va. 23701 with interment to follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 5, 2019