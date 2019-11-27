Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Eure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Faulkner Eure


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel Faulkner Eure Obituary
Ethel was born on January 21, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Ethel Faulkner Eure - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Ethel Faulkner Eure Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Ethel Faulkner Eure Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-11-26T17:36:00-05:00 In Loving Memory Ethel Faulkner Eure Jan. 21, 1929 - Nov. 21, 2019 EURE, Ethel Faulkner born January 21, 1929 and grew up in Franklin County, NC and died November 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church with a reception to follow there in late January to be announced at a later date through the church.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -