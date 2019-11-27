|
Ethel was born on January 21, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
EURE, Ethel Faulkner born January 21, 1929 and grew up in Franklin County, NC and died November 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church with a reception to follow there in late January to be announced at a later date through the church.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 27, 2019