Eugenia passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road, Richmond, Va. 23237, or a . Interment will be private.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 3, 2019