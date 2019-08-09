Home

West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Eula Long

Eula Long Obituary
Eula passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Rd., Manakin- Sabot, Va. 23103. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church or the , 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 9, 2019
