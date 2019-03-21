GARRETT, Eunice Watkins, died this past Thursday, March 21, 2019, just six months before what would have been her 102nd birthday. She was born in 1917 on August 9 shortly before the end of WWI. She and her beloved husband Lewis celebrated their 75th anniversary shortly before he passed away in 2016. She is pre-deceased by her parents, John B. Watkins and Ruth Ready Watkins as well as her sister, Micheau Taylor. She is survived by her two daughters, Jean Vargas of Jacksonville, Florida, and Helen Larson of Richmond; Jean's two daughters, Natalie Sbano also of Jacksonville and Kristal Hollyday of Dallas, Texas; Helen's three children, Garrett (Rett) Larson currently in Arnhem, The Netherlands, Gretchen Lorenzi of Houston, Texas and Susan Solomon of Louisville, Colorado. There are also nine great-grandchildren, Kennith Horne, Michael Godley, Jackson Hollyday, Oliver, Drake and Ginger Lorenzi, and Luke, Henry and Cooper Solomon. Eunice is also survived by nieces and nephews, Stacy Garrett of Richmond, Ann Garrett of Virginia Beach, Shirley Yankowsky of Richmond and Stuart Gordon of Fredricksburg, Va. She and Lewis became members of River Road Church, Baptist shortly after the church was founded. They remained active and loyal members over the years. Eunice was an artist throughout her life, and many of her paintings adorn the walls of her children's homes. Both she and Lewis enjoyed traveling, particularly after Lewis retired from the telephone company. They lived most of their life in their home on Rock Creek Road in Henrico County and later moved to Imperial Plaza and then to Morningside in the West End, where Eunice was known for her warm smile and cheery demeanor. A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the chapel at River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to River Road Church, Baptist. Online condolences received at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary