Eva was born on August 12, 1925 and passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Joe Rushing and Brother Marvin Crouch officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Jamie Vertrees, Trey Vertrees, Jackson Vertrees, Michael Wilson, Logan Wilson, Allan Crawford and Levi Hood serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until the hour of service at 1pm.
