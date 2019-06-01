Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evans Brasfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evans Brasfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evans Brasfield Obituary
Evans passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Evans was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was raised in Petersburg and attended Petersburg Public Schools through the eighth grade, after which he attended Woodberry Forest School.

After college, he served two years of active duty in the Navy, first as ensign and then as lieutenant (j.g.) on the USS Sheldrake AGS 19.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.