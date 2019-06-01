|
|
Evans passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Evans was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was raised in Petersburg and attended Petersburg Public Schools through the eighth grade, after which he attended Woodberry Forest School.
After college, he served two years of active duty in the Navy, first as ensign and then as lieutenant (j.g.) on the USS Sheldrake AGS 19.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
