Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
Evelyn Barrett Obituary
Evelyn passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, where a memorial service, with Dr. Ron Wyatt, will be held Saturday, August 10, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment Will Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite church or charity.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 8, 2019
