E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Evelyn Blickenstaff Godwin


03/28/1919 - 08/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Blickenstaff Godwin Obituary
Evelyn was born on March 28, 1919 and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on August 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucy Corr Foundation, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield, VA 23832.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 26, 2019
