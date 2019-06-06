|
Evelyn was born on May 22, 1929 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Evelyn was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. A service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, at Evelyn's request, we are asking that if you wish to do something in her memory, that you consider making memorial contributions to, Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival Street, Chester, VA 23831.
