Evelyn was born on April 3, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. Interment will follow in Beech Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Raley officiating. OCT 10. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com OCT 11. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com OCT 11. 11:00 AM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 9, 2019