Evelyn was born on October 2, 1946 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Evelyn was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Collegiate and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Georgia and her Master's in Library Science at the University of Hawaii.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., North Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 22, 2019