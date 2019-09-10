Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Holmes Obituary
Evelyn passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Woodlake United Methodist Church in Hampton Park, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va., on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a donation to her home church, the Trinity United Methodist Church, 9061 Washington Street, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.