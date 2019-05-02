|
|
Everett Allen Patterson, of Richmond, departed this life May 1, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah; son, Everett III (Tre); mother, Lilia P. Garlick; father, Everett A. Patterson, Sr. (Angela); sister, Colonel Yolanda Bledsoe; uncles, Frank (Linda), Sam & Eric (Yvonne); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Reid, Diane Johnson and Gloria Sibley; two brothers-in-law, Joel Bledsoe and Malik Salaam (Sonya); other relatives and friends, three devoted, Mark Drake, Charlie Whitfield and Warren Pitchford. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. and where a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th. Rev. Dr. Herbert Ponder officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Massey Cancer Center, Dalton Oncology, 1300 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, Va 23298.
Published in Scott's Funeral Home on May 2, 2019