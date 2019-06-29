|
Everette was born on April 29, 1952 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Everette was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
There will be a Memorial Visitation on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 West Broad Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220.
