Dr. Holladay passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.



Dr. Holladay was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.



Upon completion of his undergraduate study at the Baptist College at Charleston, Dave furthered his education and study at Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina receiving both a Master of Divinity and Doctorate in Ministry. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Bennett Funeral Home located at 11020 W Broad St. Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Rd, Richmond, VA 23229.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Dave's name be made to Next Generation Fund for children's ministries at Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia.