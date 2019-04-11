|
Mr. Jones was born on September 12, 1945 and passed away in April 2019.
Mr. Jones was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Born September 12, 1945, Fitzhugh, affectionately known as "Bubba", graduated from Carver High School in Chesterfield, VA.
Following high school, he joined the United States Army and later retired from Allied Chemical.
Published in Bland & Tucker Funeral Home on Apr. 11, 2019