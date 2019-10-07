|
Florence was born on January 5, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Florence B. Gammon, 77, of Henrico County passed away Saturday October 5, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 7, 2019