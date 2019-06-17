Home

Florence Wilmoth Obituary
Florence passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Florence was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with visitation one hour prior to service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251, or Sweetwater Baptist Church Building Fund, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, S.C. 29860.
