Florence passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Florence was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with visitation one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251, or Sweetwater Baptist Church Building Fund, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, S.C. 29860.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 17, 2019