Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
12/27/1926 - 07/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd Boothe Obituary
Floyd was born on December 27, 1926 and passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Floyd was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

After his father's death when Floyd was 7 years old, he moved to the Richmond Methodist Home for Children, where he lived until he graduated from high school.

He served in the Army and Army Air Force for four years in the immediate post-World War II era.

Visitation with family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va., where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 John Augustine Boothe Memorial Scholarship Fund J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 269 Richmond, VA 23261.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Augustine Boothe Memorial Scholarship Fund, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 26924, Richmond, Va. 23261.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 19, 2019
