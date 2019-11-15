|
Floyd passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Floyd served our country in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Tuckahoe Masonic Lodge, ACCA Temple Shriners and Jesters groups in Richmond, where he loved supporting the and many events held on their behalf. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. On Monday, November 18, the family will receive friends in the Adams Room at First Baptist Church, Monument and Arthur Ashe Blvd., at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or to the ministries of First Baptist Church (FBCRichmond.org).
