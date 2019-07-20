Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Forest Medlin


1928 - 2019
Forest Medlin Obituary
Forest was born on February 14, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Forest was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He joined the Navy in 1946 and served in the Korean War.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 12 noon on Wednesday, July 24 , 2019 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway in Chesterfield, with a service to follow at 12 noon. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, VA.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 20, 2019
