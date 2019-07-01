|
Frances passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Frances was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 8 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Interment Bermuda Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name c/o In Memory Of, P.O. Box 5477, Charlottesville, VA 22905 or by the following link www.inmemof.org/frances_coffey
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on July 1, 2019