Frances Coffey Obituary
Frances passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Frances was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 8 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Interment Bermuda Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name c/o In Memory Of, P.O. Box 5477, Charlottesville, VA 22905 or by the following link www.inmemof.org/frances_coffey Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: Photo Gallery Not Available No Videos 1 responses to Frances Coffey Wayne and Cris Watson says: July 1, 2019 at 2:18 am Francis was such a special lady.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on July 1, 2019
