Frances was born on April 1, 1922 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Frances was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mrs. Mann attended Simmons College and the New England Conservatory of Music, both in Boston, Massachusetts. Frances graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BS in Biology and attended graduate school at VCU. All services will be private.
Donations may be made to the Merchants Hope Foundation, 11500 Merchant Hope Road, Hopewell, Virginia 23860, in honor of Mrs. Mann.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 8, 2019