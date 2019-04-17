"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Frances E. Diggs

Frances E. Diggs Obituary
Frances E. Diggs, of Richmond, departed this life April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Diggs and infant son, Michael Diggs. Surviving are her son, Muhammad Luqman; two granddaughters, Allison Sliko of Charlottesville and Amanda J. Miller; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Donna E. Jackson of Atlantic City, NJ; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue. Rev. James Griffin officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Scott's Funeral Home on Apr. 17, 2019
