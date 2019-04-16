|
Frances passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Frances was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Interment will follow in Dundas Baptist Church Cemetery, Long View Road, Dundas, VA 23938.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nottoway Weekday Religious Education, c/o Nancy McDaniel, Treasurer, 3644 Snead Spring Road, Crewe, VA 23930.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 16, 2019