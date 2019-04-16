Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances G. Tyler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances G. Tyler Obituary
Frances passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Frances was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Interment will follow in Dundas Baptist Church Cemetery, Long View Road, Dundas, VA 23938. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nottoway Weekday Religious Education, c/o Nancy McDaniel, Treasurer, 3644 Snead Spring Road, Crewe, VA 23930.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now