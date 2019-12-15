Obituary



GILMORE, Frances J. "Sue"; 75, of Richmond, VA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth L. and William A. Johnson, Sr.; sister, Armatha Madison; and brothers, Anthony Johnson and Richard Johnson, Sr. Sue is survived by her son, William Houston (Elizabeth); daughters, Angelia Givler (Bill) and Sandy Utley; grandchildren, Tina Marie Stephenson (Judd), William Christopher Houston (Sarah), Dale Wes Utley, Jacob Givler, William Givler V, and Morgan Bothwell; great-grandchildren, Leighton, Cassady and her beloved Ki-Kat. Sue enjoyed tennis, square dancing, trips to the mountains, sunrise beach walks to collect seashells, and was an avid gardener. She took great pleasure in decorating for Christmas; her blue lighted dogwoods always pleased the neighbors. Sue was a gift to her family and embraced every moment she shared with her children and grandchildren, and they will miss her terribly. The family will receive friends, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 2311, where a Celebration of Life will be held at noon with interment to follow at Hanover Memorial Park.







