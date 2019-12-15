"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Sue" (Johnson) Gilmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances "Sue" (Johnson) Gilmore Obituary
Obituary

GILMORE, Frances J. "Sue"; 75, of Richmond, VA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth L. and William A. Johnson, Sr.; sister, Armatha Madison; and brothers, Anthony Johnson and Richard Johnson, Sr. Sue is survived by her son, William Houston (Elizabeth); daughters, Angelia Givler (Bill) and Sandy Utley; grandchildren, Tina Marie Stephenson (Judd), William Christopher Houston (Sarah), Dale Wes Utley, Jacob Givler, William Givler V, and Morgan Bothwell; great-grandchildren, Leighton, Cassady and her beloved Ki-Kat. Sue enjoyed tennis, square dancing, trips to the mountains, sunrise beach walks to collect seashells, and was an avid gardener. She took great pleasure in decorating for Christmas; her blue lighted dogwoods always pleased the neighbors. Sue was a gift to her family and embraced every moment she shared with her children and grandchildren, and they will miss her terribly. The family will receive friends, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 2311, where a Celebration of Life will be held at noon with interment to follow at Hanover Memorial Park.  



To send flowers to Frances' family, please visit our floral section.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now