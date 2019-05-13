Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Sasser Ferguson


10/12/1927 - 05/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Sasser Ferguson Obituary
Frances was born on October 12, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Frances was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now