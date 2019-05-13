|
Frances was born on October 12, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Frances was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
