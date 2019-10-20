|
|
Francine was born on June 2, 1949 and passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Richmond, she attended Huguenot High School and Longwood University, where she earned her degree in Biology.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central located at 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. A service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's memory to Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 20, 2019