|
|
ANDERSON, Frank; 74, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. He is survived by his mother Carrie Davis; son Gregory Anderson; daughter-in-law Debra Depriest Anderson; granddaughters Aesha Harper, Tiesha Devlin, and LaKesha Anderson; grandsons Anthony Anderson and Isaiah Cardwell; great-grand kids Dishanae Harper, Jahlil Harper, Tianna Greer, Charles Greer, Jaelynn Frommer, Cameron Anderson, and Mekhi Anderson, a great-great grandson Jace Harper, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. He will be laid to rest at Eden Cemetery in Collingdale, Pennsylvania after a private graveside service.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Mar. 11, 2019