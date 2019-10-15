|
|
Frank was born on February 20, 1961 and passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 19th at 4:00 pm in Trinity United Methodist Church in King George. The family will receive friends at the church, two hours prior to the service. A service will also be held on Sunday, October 27 th at 4:00 pm in Illini Congregational Church in Warrensburg Illinois. Burial will take place following the service in Illini Cemetery, Warrrensburg, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Oct. 15, 2019