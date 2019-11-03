|
|
Frank passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Frank matriculated from George Washington High School in Alexandria and went on to graduate from Virginia Military Institute in 1958, earning both lifelong friends and a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He then embarked on a career with the U.S. Army which took him to Korea, Vietnam, various stations across the United States and from 1970 to 1976, to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.
A funeral service for Frank will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, November 5, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. James's Outreach Mission, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or to the VMI Alumni Agencies, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 3, 2019