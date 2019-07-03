|
Frank was born on November 30, 1933 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Frank was a resident of Sutherland, Virginia at the time of passing.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army retiring as SFC after many years of service.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July, 8, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 3, 2019