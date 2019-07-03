Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road
Amelia, VA
Frank McCarthy Quidato


Frank McCarthy Quidato Obituary
Frank was born on November 30, 1933 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Frank was a resident of Sutherland, Virginia at the time of passing.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army retiring as SFC after many years of service.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July, 8, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 3, 2019
