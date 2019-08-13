|
|
Frank was born on November 5, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a Technical Supply Sgt.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:30pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Reverend Ronnie Smith and Brother Dakota Krantz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5pm until the hour of service at 7:30pm. Burial will be in the Person Memorial Cemetery in Roxboro, NC later this week with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 13, 2019