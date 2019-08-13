Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Mitchell


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Mitchell Obituary
Frank was born on November 5, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a Technical Supply Sgt.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:30pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Reverend Ronnie Smith and Brother Dakota Krantz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5pm until the hour of service at 7:30pm. Burial will be in the Person Memorial Cemetery in Roxboro, NC later this week with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now