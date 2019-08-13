|
|
Rev. Schwall was born on May 12, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He attended New York and Virginia public schools.
He graduated from the University of Richmond with a B.A. in 1958; Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC with a M. Div. in 1961. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M on Thursday, August 15 River Road Church, Baptist. His family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the Fellowship House of the Church. A private inurnment will be held at the Columbarium at Cannon Memorial Chapel on the University of Richmond campus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Richmond's Boatwright Society Scholarship Fund or the Endowment Fund of River Road Church, Baptist.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 13, 2019