Home

POWERED BY

Services
River Road Church-Baptist
8000 River Rd
Richmond, VA 23229
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
River Road Church, Baptist
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Schwall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Frank Schwall


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Frank Schwall Obituary
Rev. Schwall was born on May 12, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He attended New York and Virginia public schools.

He graduated from the University of Richmond with a B.A. in 1958; Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC with a M. Div. in 1961. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M on Thursday, August 15 River Road Church, Baptist. His family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the Fellowship House of the Church. A private inurnment will be held at the Columbarium at Cannon Memorial Chapel on the University of Richmond campus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Richmond's Boatwright Society Scholarship Fund or the Endowment Fund of River Road Church, Baptist.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.