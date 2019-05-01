|
Frank passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Frank was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019