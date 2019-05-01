Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Frank Treadway Obituary
Frank passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Frank was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Virginia Veterans Cemetery 10300 Pridesville Road Amelia VA 23002.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019
