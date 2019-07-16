|
Frankie was born on September 28, 1952 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Frankie was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, July 18th, at 1:00PM with Bro. Paul Edwards and Mickey Dyce officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View United Methodist Church Cemetery with Jamie Moulton, JJ Moulton, Jesse Moulton, Blake Moulton, Richmond Flowers, and Seth Moulton serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, July 17th from 4-8:00PM and again on Thursday from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2621 Church St., Pleasant View, TN 37146
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 16, 2019