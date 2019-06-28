Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddy Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddy Lee Hines


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddy Lee Hines Obituary
Mr. Hines was born on September 6, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Mr. Hines was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was the owner and operator of Lee Construction and a Vietnam Army veteran who received both a bronze star and purple heart while serving his country.

A funeral service will be held on Monday July 1st at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to take place in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 in the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (14 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service at P.O. Box 49 Annandale, VA 22003.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
Download Now