Mr. Hines was born on September 6, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Mr. Hines was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was the owner and operator of Lee Construction and a Vietnam Army veteran who received both a bronze star and purple heart while serving his country.
A funeral service will be held on Monday July 1st at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to take place in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service at P.O. Box 49 Annandale, VA 22003.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on June 28, 2019