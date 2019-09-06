Home

Frederick Joseph Bilter Jr.


12/11/1939 - 09/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick was born on December 11, 1939 and passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Mr. Bilter was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, and a veteran from the United States Air Force.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834, with Fr.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 6, 2019
