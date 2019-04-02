Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Rigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Rigsby


03/27/1940 - 03/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick Rigsby Obituary
Frederick was born on March 27, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Frederick was a resident of Fort Myers, Florida at the time of passing.

Fred was born March 27, 1940, in Goochland, where he attended school.

The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now