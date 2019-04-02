|
|
Frederick was born on March 27, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Frederick was a resident of Fort Myers, Florida at the time of passing.
Fred was born March 27, 1940, in Goochland, where he attended school.
The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 2, 2019