Fredrick Benjamin (Freddie) Kidd


11/13/1941 - 05/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fredrick Benjamin (Freddie) Kidd Obituary
Fredrick was born on November 13, 1941 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Fredrick was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made in Freddie's name to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 10, 2019
