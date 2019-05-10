|
Fredrick was born on November 13, 1941 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Fredrick was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Freddie's name to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL.
