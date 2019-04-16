Home

Garland B. Lewis

Garland B. Lewis Obituary
Garland passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Garland was a resident of Crewe, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the St. John's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17502 Namozine Road, Amelia, VA 23002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 16, 2019
