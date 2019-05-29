Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Garland Bunn Obituary
Garland passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Garland was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Bunn served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., and where a funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, at 1 p.m. with entombment to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Signal Hill Memorial Park 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road VA 23223 St Paul's United Methodist Church 25187 Signboard Rd. Ruther Glen, Virginia 22546 (804) 633-7881 http://www.stpaulsumccaroline.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.M.C., 25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. 22546.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 29, 2019
